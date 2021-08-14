PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,769 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $39,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

