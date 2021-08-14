Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $14.30 on Friday. Prada has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

