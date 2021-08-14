PRCY Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One PRCY Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002090 BTC on exchanges. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and $1.01 million worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRCY Coin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00135913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00153714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,512.83 or 1.00235563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00872626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,507,374 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin

