Presearch Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $11.57 million and $182,835.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Presearch has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00392156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

