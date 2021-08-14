PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PreveCeutical Medical stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.