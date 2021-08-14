PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PreveCeutical Medical stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About PreveCeutical Medical
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.