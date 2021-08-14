Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0249 on Major Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00389316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

