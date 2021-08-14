Primecoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.71 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,348,975 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

