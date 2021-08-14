Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Primis Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

FRST stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,536. The company has a market capitalization of $384.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.40. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,653 shares of company stock worth $72,266. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,569,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $7,870,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

