Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 106,456 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 390,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHO opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.