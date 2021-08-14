Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Radian Group worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDN opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

