Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,061 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of InterDigital worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

