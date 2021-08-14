Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,668 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,608 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Archrock worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Archrock by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Archrock by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,204,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,602 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.20. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $1,331,872.15. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,382. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

