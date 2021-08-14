Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 183,200 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 2,063.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Celsius worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 660.33 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

