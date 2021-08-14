Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,749 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of CEVA worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 133.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

CEVA stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -215.76, a P/E/G ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.47.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

