Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 31,519 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,117 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of International Bancshares worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Bancshares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 57,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,299,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

