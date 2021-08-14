Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $39,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.26.

BIDU opened at $152.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.44. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.