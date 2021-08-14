Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,243 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Oasis Petroleum worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.83. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

