Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Worthington Industries worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

