Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Chuy’s worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $13,342,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $7,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 59.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $623.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,167,570. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

