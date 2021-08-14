Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Chuy’s worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $13,342,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $7,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 59.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CHUY opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $623.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $49.99.
In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,167,570. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.