Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Inogen worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,805,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Inogen by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,093.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 721,293 shares of company stock valued at $41,980,136. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inogen stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -519.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

