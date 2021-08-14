Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,382 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Green Plains worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,686,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

