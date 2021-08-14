Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Brookline Bancorp worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,421,000 after buying an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

