Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Switch worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,530,000 after purchasing an additional 759,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 36.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,667 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $25.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $997,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,583,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

