Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,564,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 13.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

