Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 181.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 217,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.