Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 692.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Five9 worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN stock opened at $189.09 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.90.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

