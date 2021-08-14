Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Healthcare Services Group worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

HCSG stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

