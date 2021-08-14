Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $163.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

