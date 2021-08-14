Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Redwood Trust worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

NYSE:RWT opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.45. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.