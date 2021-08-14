Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Strategic Education worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $76.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $119.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

STRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

