Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,018 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Coherus BioSciences worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 327,780 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRS opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

