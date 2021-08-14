Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 159,614 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 139.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of bluebird bio worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.59. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

