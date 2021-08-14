Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 29,273 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Belden worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Belden by 1,785.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Belden by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $24,308,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Belden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

