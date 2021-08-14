Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,004 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of LendingTree worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in LendingTree by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 22.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 136,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

