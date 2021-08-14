Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,404 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $277,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

NYSE BHLB opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,080 shares of company stock worth $215,122 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.