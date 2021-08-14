Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Herman Miller worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 92,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 11.5% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 61.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 90,055 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 265.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 78,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Herman Miller by 431.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 265,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 215,154 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MLHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

