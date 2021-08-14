Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $245,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.