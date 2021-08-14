Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of NetScout Systems worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

