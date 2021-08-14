Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 69,590 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 52,928 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,265,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $51,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $214,460 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

