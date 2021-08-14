Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

FOX stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.