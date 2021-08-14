Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,376 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of PVH worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 47,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

