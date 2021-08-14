Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 372,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Amkor Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $67,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,562. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

