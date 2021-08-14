Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 223.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSET stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $56.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Principal Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

