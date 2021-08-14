Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 340.4% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSWW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Principal Solar has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

