Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

