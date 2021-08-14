Privatix Market Cap Hits $70,138.61 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Privatix coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $70,138.61 and $30,921.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Privatix Coin Profile

Privatix is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

