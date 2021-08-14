Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 154.0% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.3 days.

Shares of Pro Medicus stock remained flat at $$40.86 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $44.21.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pro Medicus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.