Project Inverse Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $829,299.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $734,788.84 and $829,299.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00138032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00155426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,070.80 or 0.99933014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,129,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

