ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Update

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 383.5% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

