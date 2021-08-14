ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,823. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.89 million, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of -0.17. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPhase Labs stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 354.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of ProPhase Labs worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

